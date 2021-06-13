Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Witten, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Witten

Posted by 
Witten News Flash
Witten News Flash
 9 days ago

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0aSvW1oe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Witten News Flash

Witten News Flash

Witten, SD
2
Followers
59
Post
12
Views
ABOUT

With Witten News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Witten, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related