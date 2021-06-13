Weather Forecast For Essex

ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.