Portal, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Portal

Portal Digest
Portal Digest
 9 days ago

PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvVusD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portal, ND
