Starbuck, WA

Weather Forecast For Starbuck

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
 9 days ago

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvVnwM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Starbuck Daily

Friday sun alert in Starbuck — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STARBUCK, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Starbuck. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!