Duckwater, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Duckwater

Posted by 
Duckwater Voice
Duckwater Voice
 9 days ago

DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvVlAu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duckwater, NV
ABOUT

With Duckwater Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Duckwater, NV
