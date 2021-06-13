Cancel
White Earth, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For White Earth

White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 9 days ago

WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvVkIB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Earth, ND
White Earth Post

White Earth is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WHITE EARTH, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Earth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.