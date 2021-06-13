Cancel
Wilmore, KS

Wilmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Wilmore News Watch
 9 days ago

WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvViWj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmore, KS
With Wilmore News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

