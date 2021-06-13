Wilmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.