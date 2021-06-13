Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SANTA FE, MO) A sunny Sunday is here for Santa Fe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.