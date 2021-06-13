Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, MO

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Santa Fe Dispatch
Santa Fe Dispatch
 9 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) A sunny Sunday is here for Santa Fe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvVhe000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
3
Followers
82
Post
637
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Santa Fe, MOPosted by
Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Fe: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Showers And Thunderstorms;