Drewsey, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Drewsey

Drewsey Digest
 9 days ago

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvVglH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Drewsey, OR
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Drewsey is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(DREWSEY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Drewsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Drewsey is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(DREWSEY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Drewsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.