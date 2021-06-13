Cancel
Ibapah, UT

Weather Forecast For Ibapah

Ibapah Journal
IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvVfsY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ibapah, UT
With Ibapah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

