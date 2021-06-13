Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Timber

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 9 days ago

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aSvVZX400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
8
Followers
85
Post
356
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Timber, ORPosted by
Timber Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.