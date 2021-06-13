Daily Weather Forecast For Timber
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
