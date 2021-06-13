Daily Weather Forecast For Timber

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while light rain then areas of fog overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



