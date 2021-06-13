Daily Weather Forecast For Opheim
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
