Daily Weather Forecast For Mud Butte
MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny
- High 96 °F, low
- Light wind
