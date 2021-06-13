Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Valley, UT

Park Valley Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Park Valley Updates
Park Valley Updates
 9 days ago

PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvVMIr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Park Valley Updates

Park Valley Updates

Park Valley, UT
3
Followers
64
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Park Valley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Valley, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Park Valley, UTPosted by
Park Valley Updates

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PARK VALLEY, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Park Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.