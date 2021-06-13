Weather Forecast For Tupelo
TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
