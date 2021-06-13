Cancel
Trail City, SD

Trail City Daily Weather Forecast

Trail City Digest
Trail City Digest
 9 days ago

TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvVG0V00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Trail City Digest

Trail City Digest

Trail City, SD
With Trail City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Trail City, SD
Trail City, SD
Trail City Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Trail City

(TRAIL CITY, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trail City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Trail City, SD
Trail City Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TRAIL CITY, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Trail City Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.