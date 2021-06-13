Cancel
Allakaket, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Allakaket

Allakaket Digest
Allakaket Digest
 9 days ago

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aSvVCTb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Allakaket Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Allakaket is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ALLAKAKET, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Allakaket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.