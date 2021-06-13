4-Day Weather Forecast For Allakaket
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
