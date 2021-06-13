4-Day Weather Forecast For Allakaket

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.