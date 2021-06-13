Cancel
Coffman Cove, AK

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Coffman Cove

Coffman Cove News Beat
Coffman Cove News Beat
 9 days ago

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coffman Cove Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aSvV6GU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove, AK
ABOUT

With Coffman Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

