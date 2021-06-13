Cancel
Desert Center, CA

Weather Forecast For Desert Center

 9 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvUs0800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 118 °F, low 90 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 118 °F, low 91 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

