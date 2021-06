The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) of Ohio State University Extension has recently expanded its program offerings to those ages 18-26. During this program, individuals will learn how to shop on a limited budget, what affordable healthy choices they make, and how to incorporate physical activity into their daily life. There will also be future opportunities to create simple delicious one pot meals in either an electric skillet or on a hot plate. The program runs for nine weeks, with 60- to 90-minute sessions held once a week. Each week participants will receive a helpful kitchen item such as measuring cups, cutting boards and more. Those who complete the entire program will also receive a cookbook and certificate of completion which can be used to help find or advance in employment. Any interested individuals or organizations can contact Renee Eichler at eichler.33@osu.edu or 330-870-1166.