Royal Family News: Why Is Kate Middleton Losing A Very Important Title?
British royal family news shows that there are big status changes on the horizon for Kate Middleton, Duchess of Sussex going forward. After her 2011 marriage to the future king of England, Prince William, she was known as the Duchess of Cambridge. Now comes word that Kate Middleton will no longer be called the Duchess of Cambridge for the most part, as part of a larger agenda as she and William move forward in the royal hierarchy.celebratingthesoaps.com