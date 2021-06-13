Royal Family News: Why Is Kate Middleton Losing A Very Important Title?

While tensions are certainly high between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the Royal Family, perhaps some healing is on the horizon. While things might be a bit frosty right now, Harry and Meghan are expected to be on the guestlist for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of her 70 years as queen, in 2022. Sources told Page Six that they wouldn't be "iced out" and that they would absolutely be a part of the 4-day celebration at Buckingham Palace in June of next year.