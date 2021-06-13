Cancel
Rodeo, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Rodeo

Posted by 
Rodeo News Beat
 9 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvUhXN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rodeo, NM
ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

