Baker, NV

Baker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Baker Post
Baker Post
 9 days ago

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvUflv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker, NV
