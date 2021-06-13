Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tanana, AK

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Tanana Times
Tanana Times
 9 days ago

(TANANA, AK) Sunday is set to be rainy in Tanana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tanana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aSvUetC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tanana Times

Tanana Times

Tanana, AK
0
Followers
37
Post
6
Views
ABOUT

With Tanana Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tanana, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Carter County, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Low chance of storm and increase temperature expected for the week

Storms moving towards Carter County provided a temporary reprieve from the heat Monday, though temperatures are expected to gradually rise throughout the week. Ryan Bunker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said there some of the storms could have strong winds and hail. “For this afternoon(Monday), there is...
Tanana, AKPosted by
Tanana Times

Daily Weather Forecast For Tanana

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tanana: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain
Buras, LAPosted by
Buras Updates

Jump on Buras’s rainy forecast today

(BURAS, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Buras, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.