Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first...

www.chron.com
