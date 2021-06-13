Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play Barbora Krejcikova for the French Open title after the Russian reached her first Grand Slam final Thursday at a record 52nd attempt, while the Czech saved a match point in a dramatic win over Maria Sakkari. Pavlyuchenkova defeated world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3, with the unseeded Krejcikova fighting back from the brink to outlast Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after three hours and 18 minutes. Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci. "It's been a long road. I had my own long special road. Everybody has different ways. I'm just happy I'm in the final," said the 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2007.