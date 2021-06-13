4-Day Weather Forecast For Watton
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
