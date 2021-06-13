Cancel
Wallace, KS

Weather Forecast For Wallace

Wallace Dispatch
 9 days ago

WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvUZQR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

