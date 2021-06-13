Cancel
Harper, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Harper

Harper Updates
Harper Updates
 9 days ago

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvUYXi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

