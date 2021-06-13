Cancel
Environment

Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 9 days ago

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvUXez00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxbass, ND
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

