Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Elk Creek Post
 9 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) A sunny Sunday is here for Elk Creek, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvUT8500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 88 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk Creek, NE
