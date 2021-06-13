Daily Weather Forecast For Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 105 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 59 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



