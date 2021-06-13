Daily Weather Forecast For Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
