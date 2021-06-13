Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Creek, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

Posted by 
Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 9 days ago

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvURMd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
6
Followers
85
Post
424
Views
ABOUT

With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Creek, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Willow Creek, MTPosted by
Willow Creek Journal

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willow Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.