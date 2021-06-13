Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paskenta, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Paskenta

Posted by 
Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 9 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paskenta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvUQTu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
2
Followers
77
Post
181
Views
ABOUT

With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paskenta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Paskenta, CAPosted by
Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Paskenta: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day;
Paskenta, CAPosted by
Paskenta News Alert

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Paskenta

(PASKENTA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paskenta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.