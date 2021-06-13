Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monument, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Monument

Posted by 
Monument Today
Monument Today
 9 days ago

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0aSvUN4x00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 55 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monument Today

Monument Today

Monument, OR
2
Followers
53
Post
38
Views
ABOUT

With Monument Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monument, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Monument, ORPosted by
Monument Today

Friday has sun for Monument — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MONUMENT, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monument. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.