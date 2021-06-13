4-Day Weather Forecast For Monument

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 55 °F 1 to 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



