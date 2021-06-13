4-Day Weather Forecast For Monument
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 55 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.