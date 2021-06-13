Dunn Center Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- 12 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
