Montello Daily Weather Forecast
MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.