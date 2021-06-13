Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montello, NV

Montello Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 9 days ago

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvUKQm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montello News Alert

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
1
Followers
61
Post
59
Views
ABOUT

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montello, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Montello, NVPosted by
Montello News Alert

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MONTELLO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Montello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.