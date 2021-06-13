Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Apache Dispatch
Fort Apache Dispatch
 9 days ago

FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvUIfK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
2
Followers
68
Post
99
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Apache, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Apache, AZPosted by
Fort Apache Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(FORT APACHE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Apache. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.