Fort Apache Weather Forecast
FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
