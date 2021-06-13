Fort Apache Weather Forecast

FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 16 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.