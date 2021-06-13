Cancel
Ukiah, OR

Sunday sun alert in Ukiah — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ukiah Today
 9 days ago

(UKIAH, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ukiah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ukiah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvUHmb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

