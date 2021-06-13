Cancel
Gabbs, NV

Weather Forecast For Gabbs

Gabbs News Alert
 9 days ago

GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvUF1900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gabbs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Gabbs

(GABBS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gabbs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.