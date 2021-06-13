Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



