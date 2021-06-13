Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Buffalo Gap News Alert
 9 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvUE8Q00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Buffalo Gap, SD
ABOUT

With Buffalo Gap News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

