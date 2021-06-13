Cancel
Sentinel Butte, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Sentinel Butte

Sentinel Butte Voice
 9 days ago

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTCIG_0aSvUCMy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

