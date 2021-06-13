Daily Weather Forecast For Sentinel Butte
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
