Kim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kim News Alert
Kim News Alert
 9 days ago

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvUBUF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

