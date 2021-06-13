Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
