Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.