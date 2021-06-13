Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines

Posted by 
Des Moines Daily
 9 days ago

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvU9o200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Des Moines, NM
ABOUT

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

