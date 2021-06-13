Daily Weather Forecast For Palmdale
PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
