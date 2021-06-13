Cancel
Palmdale, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Palmdale

Palmdale Digest
 9 days ago

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvU8vJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

