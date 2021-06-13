Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsey, KS

Wilsey Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 9 days ago

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvU4OP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
0
Followers
80
Post
99
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsey, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Friday has sun for Wilsey — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WILSEY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Wilsey

(WILSEY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!