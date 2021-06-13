Cancel
Auburn, WV

Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Auburn Dispatch
 9 days ago

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvU3Vg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

