Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KS

Sun forecast for Mayfield — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Mayfield News Beat
Mayfield News Beat
 9 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvU2cx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield News Beat

Mayfield, KS
9
Followers
85
Post
189
Views
ABOUT

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayfield, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related