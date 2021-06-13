Cancel
Lima, MT

Weather Forecast For Lima

Posted by 
Lima News Alert
 9 days ago

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvTxRy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lima, MT
