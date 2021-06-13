Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
