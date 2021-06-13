Cancel
Roy, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roy

Roy News Alert
 9 days ago

ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvTvgW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Roy News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Roy is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ROY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!