4-Day Weather Forecast For Roy
ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
